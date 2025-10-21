Pizza Hut: Future of Peterborough restaurant on Boongate revealed as chain says which 68 branches will close
The affected outlets are part of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee operating Pizza Hut’s dine-in arm, which has now fallen into administration. It puts 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.
However, it has been revealed today that the Peterborough branch in Boongate is not among the 68.
FTI Consulting has been appointed to oversee the administration process.
The announcement came less than a year after the business was rescued by investment firm Directional Capital, which stepped in following the collapse of its previous operator, Heart with Smart Limited, that owed nearly £40 million in debt.
But despite efforts to stabilise the chain, DC London Pie faced mounting financial pressure, culminating in a winding-up petition from HMRC last month over unpaid tax.
In a statement released yesterday, Nicolas Burquier, Managing Director for Pizza Hut’s international markets, said the acquisition was “a targeted effort to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.”
Pizza Hut has now revealed the locations of every restaurant closing, as reported by GB News.
Full list of the 68 Pizza Hut restaurants closing:
Ashton, Lancashire
Beckton, London
Bolton, Lancashire
Bournemouth, Dorset
Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire
Brighton Marina, East Sussex
Bristol, Avon
Cardiff, South Glamorgan
Carlisle, Cumbria
Chatham, Kent
Clacton, Essex
Cortonwood, South Yorkshire
Crawley, West Sussex
Cribbs Causeway, Avon
Croydon, Surrey
Dudley, West Midlands
Dundee, Dundee
Durham City, County Durham
Eastbourne, East Sussex
Edinburgh, Scotland
Edinburgh Fountain Park
Edinburgh Kinnaird Park
Enfield, Middlesex
Falkirk, Scotland
Feltham, Middlesex
Finchley Lido, London
Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
Greenwich, London
Grimsby, Lincolnshire
Hartlepool, Cleveland
Hayes, Middlesex
Hereford, Herefordshire
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Hull, East Yorkshire
Inverness, Scotland
Kettering, Northamptonshire
Kidderminster, Worcestershire
Lancaster, Lancashire
Leeds Colton Mill, West Yorkshire
Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire
Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire
Liverpool, Merseyside
Llanelli, Dyfed
Lowestoft, Suffolk
Manchester Fort, Lancashire
Middlesbrough, Cleveland
Norwich, Norfolk
Oldham, Lancashire
Portsmouth, Hampshire
Preston, Lancashire
Reading Gate, Berkshire
Rhyl, Clwyd
Rochdale, Lancashire
Romford, Essex
Russell Square, London
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Silverlink, Tyne & Wear
Solihull, West Midlands
St Helens, Merseyside
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
Thanet, Kent
Tower Park, Dorset
Truro, Cornwall
Urmston, Lancashire
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
Wigan, Lancashire
Yeovil, Somerset