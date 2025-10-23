Pizza chain Papa Johns seeks go ahead to offer late-night refreshments at Peterborough outlet

These are the planning applications and traffic order notices released by Peterborough City Council during the week starting October 16.

Peterborough City Council:

Application for premises licence: Biggleswade PJ Ltd is seeking a premises licence for Papa Johns, 537 Lincoln Road, Peterborough to provide late night refreshments in and outdoors from Mondays to Sundays from 11pm to 5am.

Application for variation of premises licence: Bijou Peterborough, 51 Bridge Street, Peterborough, is seeking to vary the premises licence to extend the permitted opening and sale of alcohol hours, and to extend the permitted times of the provision of live music and recorded music.

New Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence: Abdirahman Shaacir Abdi, of 29 Normandy Drive, Hayes is applying for a licence to use the operating centre at Abbas Autos Ltd, Oxney Road, Fengate, Peterborough, for one goods vehicle and one trailer.

Planning applications:

Ref: 25/01239/FUL: Peterborough Boarding House, The Peterborough School, Thorpe Road, Peterborough: Construction of eight new floodlights to three.tennis courts – Listed Building setting.

Ref: 25/01280/FUL: Stamford Lodge, Milton Park, Peterborough: Demolition of existing Stamford Lodge gatehouse and outbuildings and erection of new gatehouse as a replacement Stamford Lodge – Listed Building setting.

Ref: 25/01176/FUL: Land North Of Silver Hill, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough: Construction of new medical centre providing clinical, training and research facilities and ancillary residential accommodation for medical students, with parking, landscaping and associated infrastructure, with access via Silver Hill – major development.

Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic

Thorney Road, Newborough, between Firdale Close and Meadow Road, to allow new water connection works to be completed. It is anticipated that the works will take place between until October 24.

Holland Avenue, Peterborough due to work on electrical link box replacement and it is anticipated that the works will take place during October 29 and October 31.

St James Avenue, Peterborough to allow the completion of electrical connection works and it is expected the works will take place between October 27 and October 31.

King Street, Lolham, Maxey to allow railway level crossing maintenance works to be completed and it is anticipated that the works will take place between 11pm and 6am on the October 26 and October 27.

Temporary Restriction and Prohibition of Traffic

A1 (A47 Wansford interchange to A605 Chesterton) to allow culvert repair works and the removal of the temporary realignment within the central reservation to be carried out safety. The works are expected to last from October 20 to December 2027.

It will mean:

Daily 40mph speed restriction on the southbound carriageway from 310 metres west of its northern junction with Old North Road to 1000 metres east of its southern junction with Old North Road, Water Newton.

Daily 50mph speed restriction on the southbound carriageway from 400 metres west of its junction with Old Great North Road, Stibbington to its northern junction with Old North Road, Water Newton.

The closure of the lay-by adjacent to the southbound carriageway of the A1 situated about 400 metres east of its southern junction with Old North Road, Water Newton.

Closure over some weekends of the southbound carriageway from the exit slip road at A47 Wansford Interchange to the entry slip road at A605 Chesterton Junction, and the A1 southbound entry slip road at A47 Wansford Interchange.

For closures, traffic will be diverted to take the A47 eastbound at Wansford Interchange, the A1260 Nene Parkway, and the A1139 to join the A1(M) at J17 to continue their journey.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk