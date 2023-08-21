Crowds enjoy live music and blue skies as ever-popular fun day at Peterborough park returns

The annual Itter Park Fun Day made a welcome return to the much-loved Paston park on Sunday, August 20.

Crowds were treated to largely good weather as they enjoyed a range of family-friendly entertainment including a funfair, circus and face-painting, as well as a variety of charity and craft stalls.

Music lovers were well catered for too with well-known city bands including The Main Event, The Blag Street Boys, The 707, Upon This Rock and The Motivators helping the crowds to get their groove on from midday onwards.

Friends of Itter Park chairman Kev Marrat was one of the 15-strong team of volunteers who helped organise the event.

"It was a really good atmosphere,” he said, “it was nice to see so many people enjoying themselves.”

Kev explained that just putting on the event is a significant achievement as “we don’t have that many volunteers.”

"There’s a lot of work that goes into organising an event like this,” he added.

The 50-year-old from Werrington said the effort was well worth it though:

"It was nice to see so much community spirit, and we had so many people thank us and praise us for what we did.”

Anne Beaumont spoke for many of the attendees when she described the event as a “great afternoon” on social media. “Thank you to everyone that worked so hard to make it a success,” she said, adding, “really appreciate all you do for the local community.”

This sentiment was echoed by Lou and Ollie of The Main Event, the band who kicked things off at midday.

The two musicians said they had “an absolute blast” playing at “a special afternoon all round.”

“To have amazing community led events like this on our doorstep is simply incredible,” they said.

Were you part of the crowd? If so, you may just spot yourself in some of the following photos the Peterborough Telegraph captured on the day

Itter Park Summer Fun Day Crowds turn out in force for the annual Itter Park Summer Fun Day.

Itter Park Summer Fun Day "There's a lot of work that goes into organising an event like this," said co-organiser Kev Marrat.

Itter Park Summer Fun Day Upon This Rock take to the stage.