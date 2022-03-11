Fuel prices are fluctuating on a daily basis and vary significantly across Peterborough - so it's wise to look around before you fill up at pumps across the city.

The soaring cost of petrol and diesel has contributed to the current living crisis - which has seen inflation near a near-30-year high.

This week drivers have been hit by the average cost of a litre of petrol reaching a record of £1.60.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on 10 March was a record 161.1p.

This is up 5.5p since 6 March, adding £3 to the cost of filling a 55-litre family car while average diesel prices reached a new high of 170.1p per litre on 10 March.

The decision by Russia – the world’s second biggest oil producing nation – to invade Ukraine is primarily to blame for the continued oil price increase but even before the conflict oil output was lagging behind worldwide demand.

Motoring organisations are now warning that drivers may struggle to fuel their cars and business be forced to put up prices if the pattern continues.

PetrolPrices.com tracks prices at supermarkets and independent retailers across Peterborough and reveals the prices fuel stations across the city are charging.

The prices listed by the Peterborough Telegraph are the most up-to-date fuel costs, as recorded by PetrolPrices.com, at the time of writing (11 March). Prices pictured may have changed since the image was taken.

1. Total Energies PetrolPrices.com shows the garage at Eastfield Road service station is charging 153.9p for petrol (price recorded as of 9 March) and 168.9p for diesel (price recorded as of 11 March). Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. JET PetrolPrices.com shows JET at Werrington is charging 152.9p for petrol (price recorded as of 11 March) and 163.9p for diesel (price recorded as of 11 March). Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Morrisons PetrolPrices.com shows Morrisons in Lincoln Road is charging 151.9p for petrol (price recorded as of 11 March) and 163.9p for diesel (price recorded as of 11 March). Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. BP PetrolPrices.com shows BP in Bretton Road is charging 163.9p for petrol (price recorded as of 9 March) and 172.9p for diesel (price recorded as of 9 March). Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales