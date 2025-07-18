Petition to reinstate Peterborough school crossing patrols to be discussed by councillors

A petition to reinstate school crossing patrols at four primary schools in Peterborough will be considered by councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council made cuts to crossing patrols at primary schools in Eye, Old Fletton, Newark Hill and Werrington in a bid to save money, leaving lollipop men and women redundant.

The authority said it was “one of a number of difficult decisions” it had to make in order to balance the budget, but assured that crossings and or speed restrictions such at 20mph zones would be in place at each of the schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Werrington resident Nyree Ambarchian created a petition asking the council to re-examine the decision to cut the patrols and proposed the matter was put to a vote of the full council.

Crossing patrols will be debated at the meeting

She claimed parents were “horrified” by the decision.

She said: “The strength of feeling can be seen in how the petition gathered so many signatures so quickly.

“We’re not sure why the council would take the very real risk that a small child will be injured for what is a relatively minuscule budget saving. It seems like a dereliction of duty.

“By the council’s own admission this decision is entirely driven by seeking to put money elsewhere rather than seeking safety for children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Ambarchian says that parents carried out their own survey and found traffic numbers at peak times to be much higher than initially suggested.

Her petition received 553 valid signatures, meaning it will be debated at a full council meeting on Wednesday, July 23.

Councillors will have three options on the night: take the action requested and ask officers to investigate, refer the decision to either cabinet or the relevant scrutiny committee for investigation, or note the petition and comments but take no further action.

The petition itself states: “Let’s not wait for a child to be injured or killed before we take action – we call on councillors to do it before tragedy strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“School crossing patrols are an essential part of ensuring children can safely cross roads, particularly near busy schools and roads with high traffic volumes. These patrols play a key and proven role in preventing accidents.”

One mum at Werrington Primary School, Kerri Deboo, previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We’re really worried about something happening to a child and feel there’s been no robust decision making around it.”

In June, a mum of children at Eye Primary School, Katie Berry, handed in her petition at Peterborough Town Hall which had over 800 signatures and called for “continuous safety provision” until a permanent crossing was installed outside the school.

This resulted in councillors agreeing to install a temporary crossing at the site, with Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes praising Ms Berry for her efforts.

Councillor Angus Ellis, cabinet member for environment and transport at the council, said the authority takes the concerns of school pupils and parents “extremely seriously”.