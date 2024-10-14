Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Retailer enlists the help of millions of customers to find stolen clothing

A Peterborough fashion retailer is offering a £10,000 reward following the theft of a shipping container full of thousands of his best-selling fleeces.

Andrew Killingsworth, chief executive and founder of Yours Clothing, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has also enlisted the help of millions of customers in a bid to find the ‘distinctive’ stolen clothing.

Mr Killingsworth has put up the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thieves who stole the 40-feet-long container holding 3,800 Longline Fleece Zipped Hoodies from a yard in Whittlesey about a fortnight ago.

Yours Clothing founder Andrew Killingsworth, inset, is offering a £10,00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of 3,800 'distinctive' fleeces. inset, above.

The yellow, grey and black coloured fleeces, which retail for £32.99 each, had been shipped from China to Flexistowe port before being taken by lorry to Peterborough.

Mr Killingsworth said: “It seems the container had been stored in a secure yard in Whittlesey ahead of being transported to us in Peterborough.

"But it was stolen overnight from the yard.

"We know it was taken to a layby on the A14 westbound towards Birmingham because the container’s two security trackers were found dumped nearby.”

This image shows Yours Clothing's distinctive Longline Fleece Zipped Hoodie - 3,800 have been stolen inside a shipping container on its way to Peterborough

The theft was discovered on September 25 and police in Cambridgeshire and Sussex have been informed.

Mr Killingsworth said: “These fleeces were one of our best sellers – they sold out last year.

"They are very distinctive with a cream, grey and black layered colours and in all sizes from 14 to 36.

"They are our own design and are distinctive beyond belief.

He added: “We are desperately unhappy with what has happened. It is just not right. It is about the principle of honesty.”

Now Mr Killingsworth has enlisted the support of millions of customers and traders to look out for any of the fleeces being sold illegally.

In a post on the Yours Clothing’s Instagram site, he states: “To our loyal Yours Community, We urgently need your help regarding goods stolen from one of our yards.

"It you come across these products being sold anywhere else – shops, market stalls, car boot sales, online or other - please know that it is unauthorised and we ask you to report this immediately.

“We are offering up to £10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

"We will not rest until justice is served.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were contacted on the morning of September 25 with reports a HGV container had been stolen from a business premises in Aaron Road, Whittlesey overnight.

“The container has not been recovered and an investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact us online using reference 35/70605/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”