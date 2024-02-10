Believe PT owner Ellie Smith and Posh Commercial Executive Bobby Copping in front of the new sign at Peterborough United's London Road Stadium.

Peterborough’s youngest personal trainer Ellie Smith (20) has said that she is excited to realise her dream of making as many people as possible feel comfortable within themselves after signing an exciting new commercial partnership with Peterborough United.

Ellie, who has been a personal trainer since the age of 18, has worked in the city for the past two years at The Workout Hub at Brightfield Business Hub and has now combined that by starting her own business venture, Believe Personal Training.

Ran from her own private state-of-the-art gym, based in Upwood, close to Ramsey, Ellie has set about to get as many people as possible started on their fitness journey offering one-to-one, group sessions and online training.

Ellie Smith outside of her private gym.

Ellie was inspired to get into the industry at such a young age after turning to fitness during lockdown to help improve her overall confidence and sense of self-worth.

She said: “I’ve always been into sports having played cricket and competing in horse riding competitions but it was in lockdown when I really had time to look at myself in the mirror and decide that I wanted to make a change.

"I had a vision of improving what I saw when I looked at myself and I found a way of achieving that in the gym.

"I was that feeling I got from going through my own journey of struggling to accept myself and finding who I wanted to be that inspired me to get into personal training to help do the same for others.

"The aim for everyone I see at my gym is to make them feel comfortable in themselves and comfortable in a gym environment.

"Fitness really can be for everyone and I love the feeling of helping people to achieve their goals.”

Believe PT offers bespoke personal training to clients suited to their individual needs as well as fitness and nutrition plans for people who perhaps do not have time to visit the gym in person.

Believe will also be recognisable to many Posh fans thanks to the new board placed just above the away end in the Main Stand at London Road.

Ellie’s ties with Posh go even deeper than that as she is currently working to help members of club staff as well as players from both the men’s and women’s team to improve their fitness.

Posh Commercial Executive Bobby Copping said: "It is great to welcome Believe Personal Training on board, who will be providing Posh fans with all their health and fitness needs! We are looking forward to working together moving forward."