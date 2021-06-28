Peterborough’s Whirlpool UK is creating 100 engineering jobs and wants women to apply

Tarna Stapleton

And the company, based in Morley Way, is hoping to encourage more women to apply for the specialist roles, which have traditionally been regarded as a male preserve.

While some of the new jobs, which involve reparing and maintaining the company’s washing machines and tumble dryers sold under brands such as Indesit, Hotpoint, Whirlpool and KitchenAid, will be based in other parts of the UK, all new recruits will do their training at Whirlpool’s centre of excellence in Peterborough.

The appeal for more female applicants comes as the company, which employs 1,000 plus people in Peterborough, shakes up its company-wide Inclusion and Diversity strategy.

Adam Parry, HR manager at Whirlpool.

At the forefront of the new campaign to make engineering more appealing to women is Tarna Stapleton, who is the firm’s Engineer Planning Manager.

She said: “There are a number of female engineers here but it’s a role they feel into.

“Instead we want women to opt for the engineering from the beginning.”

Tarna’s own career journey highlights the point.

She began her career at Whirlpool in its call centre in Peterborough.

After taking part in a number of training opportunities as well as receiving support and guidance from the Whirlpool Women’s Network, Tarna rose to become an Engineer Planning Manager in Peterborough.

And a key aspect of her role is driving Whirlpool UK’s commitment to employing more women in engineering roles and using her own career progression to highlight the many opportunities available for women in the company.

She said: “I have never once felt excluded or made to feel different.

“I think women can help to bring something completely different to the team.

“I think there are lots of opportunities here that perhaps often don’t get promoted in the right way to make them appeal to women.”

Adam Parry, HR Manager for Whirlpool UK, said: “Our Inclusion and Diversity strategy is not new but it is evolving and is a core part of our identity and culture.

“Its starting point is inclusion and from that, naturally, diversity will happen.

“As part of our strategy, we are hoping to raise the profile of women in engineering and highlight the excellent career opportunities that are available.”

Under the strategy there is an emphasis on the creation of supportive networks, such as the Women’s Network and the Young Professionals Network, and employee capability to help ensure staff fulfil ambitions and meet expectations, and employee relationships.

While the creation of the strategy itself is an achievement it is also important to know if its goals are being reached.

Mr Parry added: “We have are various measures of success. These include the results of staff engagement surveys and staff retention as well as physically moving the dial, for instance increasing the number of female engineers.”

For more details about careers at Whirlpool UK visit http://emea.whirlpoolcareers.com/careers/find-a-job