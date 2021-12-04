Peterborough’s Walk to Remember raises £32,000 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospise

The Walk to Remember event, sponsored by Perkins Engines Company Limited, saw around 500 local residents complete a 5k or 10k walk at Ferry Meadows Country Park in October.

Wearing purple t-shirts adorned with the names of loved ones no longer with us, families and friends made strides in their honour – raising vital funds for Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement support.

The event started with a performance from vintage singer, Rachel Bea, and a mass warm-up session led by local fitness instructor, Kyle O’Sullivan.

Walkers did a 5k or 10k route around the scenic country park, under the bright autumnal sun. They were serenaded by the sounds of Lucy’s Pop Choir as they walked.

One especially poignant part of the event saw people place a written dedication in memory of those special to them.

One of the walkers who laced up her trainers was Emma Watkin, who walked 10k with her husband and four of her children, in tribute to her dad, Alan Marks.

Emma said: “My dad passed away from cancer at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in October. The support he received was absolutely amazing. Sue Ryder is something that is close to my heart.

“My uncle passed away at the hospice too, two years ago. It is a special place. My dad and my uncle were actually born at Thorpe Hall, when it was used as a maternity hospital before it became a Sue Ryder hospice.

“I found the walk comforting. There was a lovely atmosphere, including a brilliant choir singing songs.”

Joely Garner, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, added: “A huge thank you to everyone involved with our Walk to Remember - Peterborough, from all of us here at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. It was an opportunity to come together to celebrate and talk about loved ones who are no longer with us.

“We are thrilled to announce our wonderful walkers have raised an amazing £32,000. This will help us to continue to be there for local families when it matters, and provide our compassionate palliative care and bereavement support.

“We are incredibly grateful to our sponsor, the team at Perkins Engines Company Limited. It’s thanks to your kind on-going support – and the support of those in our local community – that we are able to fill people’s last days with love.”

Find out more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at sueryder.org/thorpe.

1. Sue Ryder's Walk to Remember 24/10/21 Emma Watkin taking part in the Walk to Remember. Photo: Anthony Hylton Photography. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Sue Ryder's Walk to Remember 24/10/21 Emma walked in memory of her dad and uncle, who were cared for at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. Photo: Anthony Hylton Photography. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Sue Ryder's Walk to Remember 24/10/21 Photo: Anthony Hylton Photography. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Sue Ryder's Walk to Remember 24/10/21 Photo: Anthony Hylton Photography. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales