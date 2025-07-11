Peterborough's Up The Garden Bath offers seven weeks of free summer fun

Community retail venture UNITY has announced the return of its free crafting programme for the summer.

Unity, which is based in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, says its crafting sessions will be bigger and better than before.

Last summer a similar programme attracted more than 3,000 participants.

Co-founder Dave Poulton said: “It will feature seven weeks of daily free crafting sessions for children and families.

Peterborough's Up the Garden Bath co-founders Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer

"Our activities are eco-friendly, inclusive and free of charge, in line with our belief that creativity and community engagement should be accessible to everyone.

He added: "To date more than 20,000 people have taken part in our free crafting activities across Peterborough and beyond – and this summer we’re aiming to reach even more.”

The workshops will run from July 21 to September 7 with no booking required.

He added: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to highlight local creativity, sustainability and support for families during the holidays.

“These free sessions are about giving something back, supporting families through the cost-of-living crisis, and helping children connect with creativity and the environment in a fun, hands-on way.”

Hosted inside the award-winning Unity Store, a not-for-profit community retail hub, the crafting workshops are part of Up The Garden Bath’s broader social mission to support local people, encourage sustainability, and create a vibrant city centre

destination that benefits everyone.

Kez Hayes-Palmer, co-founder of Up The Garden Bath, which runs Unity, said: “The Unity Store has quickly become a standout success story in Peterborough.

"Since opening, it has generated nearly £700,000 for local artists, crafters, and small businesses, while providing thousands of visitors with free access to a dedicated Create & Craft space.