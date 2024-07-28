Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unity brings small businesses together

A 100-strong eco-group of volunteers has celebrated a new milestone for Peterborough-based Up The Garden Bath’s successful Unity shop retail venture.

The store, located in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, features an array of small businesses from within a 50 mile radius of Peterborough.

It gives the businesses, mostly sole traders, access to a huge number of potential customers that they would not be able to reach on their own.

Volunteers at Up the Garden Bath's Unity shop in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough celebrate their fourth year and £300,000 in sales with the Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Marco Cereste.

Sales from the store not only go back into the pockets of the 150 small traders who sell their items at UNITY but the revenue also gets reinvested back into community projects in the city.

Dave Poulton, who co-founded Up The Garden Bath with Kez Hayes-Palmer in 2019, said: “We never thought we’d end up in the world of retail and here we are smashing it.