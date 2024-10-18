Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Couple have run store for less than a year

​​A Peterborough retailing duo have been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer who have been running UNITY in the Queensgate Shopping Centre for less than a year, have been nominated for the Independent Operator of the Year as part of The Revo’s awards.

UNITY, which has been selected for its ‘positive impact’ on the shopping centre and the city, is one of three finalists in their category with the winner to be revealed on December 4.

Kez said: “We only opened as a permanent store last November and the Queensgate management team has continued to be so impressed with our performance and our impact on the shopping centre as a whole.

“We believe we are so unique in what we do, we are giving a platform to 50 small local businesses who are based within a 25 mile radius of our city.

“Not only that but UNITY also goes above and beyond to deliver educational community projects and reinvest revenue back into beautifying our wonderful city for years to come.

“It’s this attitude to business which we believe has disrupted the retail industry and has put us on the map for what we do.”

Dave said: “Being shortlisted for a nationwide award is not only a huge vote of confidence in UNITY but also spurs Kez and I on to keep innovating as business owners.

“12,500 people have accessed our free educational workshops in the last year, which is a really

powerful number.

“Whatever happens on the night, we know that what we’ve achieved in just one year is nothing short of phenomenal.”

In 11 months, UNITY has raised about £370,000 for small businesses and has seen 25,000 transactions ring through the tills.

But UNITY has also offered free crafting for children during the summer holidays and digital upskilling courses for the over 60s and unemployed.

The store is filled with gifts and products from more than 50 small, local businesses - ranging from crafters, artists, makers and start-ups - who all have the opportunity to reach a larger audience and grow their businesses.

Revenue from sales help UNITY’s sister organisation - Up The Garden Bath – continue its environmental community projects.