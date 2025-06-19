Peterborough's UNITY retail project celebrates reaching double milestone

Staff at Peterborough’s community retail project Unity are celebrating hitting a new double milestone.

Run by not-for-profit organisation Up The Garden Bath, the Unity shop in the Queensgate Shopping Centre has just reached the £650,000 market for the total value of the sales achieved for the small businesses based in the store.

And they have also now just welcomed their 20,000 participant in Unity’s free crafting activities.

Co founder Dave Poulton said: “These new milestones reflect our growing role as both a community hub and a driver of local economic growth in Peterborough.”

Co-founders of Up The Garden Bath and Unity in Peterborough, Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer

The store has generated more than £650,000 in sales revenue, directly benefitting local crafters, artists, makers and small businesses.

Dave added: “With over 400,000 transactions completed,. Unity has demonstrated that community-focused retail can thrive and make a measurable difference on the high street.”

Co-founder Kez Hayes-Palmer said: “Unity is more than just a shop.

"It’s a space where people come to grow, learn and connect.

"We’ve seen first hand the power of creativity to bring people together and support mental wellbeing, while also giving local makers the opportunity to succeed in a challenging retail environment.”

Unity, which opened in the Queensgate in 2023, supports small, local businesses by providing a platform to sell their products in a physical store.

The store also focuses on social justice initiatives like free crafting activities and digital upskilling courses.