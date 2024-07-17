Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough City Council has recently announced that the underground fountains in Cathedral Square are to be decommissioned.

It is fair to say the ambitious feature, which has been plagued by technical issues, divided opinion among Peterborians, many of whom decried it as a ‘waste of money.’

Unsurprisingly, residents’ opinions are just as strong when it comes to what they would like to see in the square once the fountains have finally departed.

Many PT readers liked the idea of having more plants, flowers and trees in the square, as it it was in the 1970s and '80s (image: Peterborough Images Archive)

Many readers messaged the Peterborough Telegraph to share their thoughts on the matter:

Jeremy Evans spoke for many when he said simply “Bring back the market!”

Stuart Pam Clark agreed: “Every big town/city has a market in the town centre.”

Many of the arguments for setting up a permanent or semi-permanent market in the square focused on potential social and/or economic benefits:

The underground fountains at Cathedral Square will soon be no more - but what should take their place?

“it would increase footfall into Queensgate,” Mandy Spinks suggested, while Kirsty Leivers believed a reestablished market would be at “the heart of our community.”

Jonathan Gould reckoned “Regular markets would be ideal” in the square as “the city centre should be a draw for people to come and spend money.”

“Smaller, more specialised stalls would make the square interesting,” he added.

While many readers lauded the idea of a market, a good number of respondents liked the idea of making the square a more pleasant place to sit and relax:

Many Peterborians believe establishing a permanent or semi-permanent market on the square would be a good thing (image: Peterborough Images Archive)

“[The] seating and the flower beds that were there before were far better,” recalled Paul Develter Morley.

“Bring back some colour to the town with nice benches and flowers,” said Amanda Louise Ascott; “A few large plant pots dotted around would be more attractive,” echoed Marion Sharp.

Paul Howell liked the notion of combining the two most popular suggestions together:

“Get some seating, trees and flower beds back there,” he said, “plus a proper market.”

Kerry Dean took it one step further: “Put some flower beds and a smaller water fountain in, [and] some seating, and have some market stalls there.”

However, there were some readers who thought the square would benefit from being made more ‘functional’:

“Need public toilets on that square,” Lee Jagger observed bluntly.

“Why don’t they build some toilets in the square,” Peggy Bradshaw asked, “where the others used to [be] but NOT underground?”

Others, like PT reader Susan Wright believed the council should focus on “making the city centre attractive again”, perhaps by taking the opportunity to give the square a new landmark feature:

“Cathedral Square needs something, maybe a large ornate single fountain in the middle,” she suggested

Ultimately, it will be up to Peterborough City Council to decide what will – and won’t – replace the fountains.

Leader of the Council Dennis Jones assured the Peterborough Telegraph that he has taken note of readers’ suggestions:

“As the fountains have yet to be removed, it is too early to say what will replace them although we hope to consider these and other options… as soon as we can.”

He added: “I am open to all of these suggestions and more.”

“No one has the monopoly on wisdom so ideas and engagement are things we wish to encourage.”

He added:

“This city belongs to all its residents and I will always want people to have their say.”