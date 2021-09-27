Peterborough’s under-construction university to hold first open day

Construction work is under way on ARU Peterborough.

ARU Peterborough plans to stage its first in-person Open Day at the new campus at the Embankment on October 9.

The tour will start at ARU’s current facility at Guild House, in Oundle Road, and will include trips to the new campus, which is under construction, with visitors being given a tour of the site, including a first glimpse inside the new building.

Bus operator Stagecoach East has also come on board to support the event by providing free bus travel.

The city’s new university, which is a partnership between the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, Peterborough City Council and Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), will open its doors to the first students in September next year.

Prospective students will also be able to learn more about the range of new courses being offered by ARU Peterborough, which are being designed to meet the needs of students and local employers.

Professor Ross Renton, the Principal of ARU Peterborough, says transport is one of the key factors that can limit the opportunities for young people and is delighted that Stagecoach East is offering free travel on its Cambridgeshire network to help as many people as possible attend the Open Day.

Anyone booked on to the ARU Peterborough Open Day will qualify for free unlimited travel on the Stagecoach East network on October 9 for themselves and a parent or guardian.

Professor Renton said: “It is really positive that the UK is currently seeing a growth in the number of university students from the most disadvantaged areas.

“However, for many of these students, they face additional challenges around the cost of travelling to campus.

“This is something we would like to see the Government look at as part of the Levelling Up agenda.

“We are also acutely aware that these travel costs can be prohibitive for people wishing to attend university Open Days.

“It is so important that young people have the chance to properly explore the options available to them and we are delighted that Stagecoach East is supporting ARU Peterborough’s first in-person Open Day.”

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with ARU Peterborough to offer free bus travel to prospective students, and their parent or guardian, attending the university Open Day.

“Attendees can redeem the free travel on any of our services in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough using the e-voucher emailed to them from the university.

“Taking the next step to higher education represents an important milestone for many young people, and it’s vital that they are provided with the opportunity, means and resources to attend Open Days like these so they can fully explore their options.

“At Stagecoach East, we are dedicated to providing sustainable, affordable and reliable bus travel to students, residents, commuters and visitors in our local areas.

“We hope that the free bus travel we have provided for the Open Day, helps to boost attendance by making the event more accessible for visitors and their families.”

For further information about ARU Peterborough, the courses on offer, and to book on to the Open Day, visit https://aru.ac.uk/peterborough