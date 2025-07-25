Peterborough’s Thorpe Hall Hospice in line for a share of £3.75 million of Government funding pledge to Sue Ryder

Peterborough’s Thorpe Hall Hospice is in line for a share of £3.75 million of Government funding pledge to the Sue Ryder charity.

The cash will help further enhance the provision of specialist end of life care at the Peterborough hospice, based in Thorpe Rd, Longthorpe.

The Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough and gives care and support for people who are living with life-limiting conditions and supports their families.

Officials of the charity say it is too early to know exactly how much the hospice will receive or how it will be spent.

James Sanderson, the chief executive at the palliative care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder, said: “This funding will help hospices like Sue Ryder continue to improve the expert care we give to people with terminal illness and is a welcome addition to the cash boost Sue Ryder’s seven hospices and hubs received in the last financial year from the Government.

"That first round of government funding helped us to upgrade medical equipment and make improvements to enhance patient comfort, such as purchasing new medical devices, mattresses, specialist low-profiling beds and bariatric equipment, and install new nurse call bell systems, air conditioning units, and enhanced security systems.

"It has also allowed us to upgrade essential mobile devices for our Sue Ryder Nurses who are caring for people at home, keeping them connected to their teams and essential medical systems, whilst they focus on giving palliative care outside of the hospices in local communities.

“Whilst our buildings, technology and digital systems are receiving a welcome cash injection from Government, we continue to rely on voluntary donations and fundraising support to cover our ongoing day to day costs.

"Sue Ryder and the hospice sector will be a vital partner in delivering the ambitions set out recently by the Government in its 10 year plan for the NHS.

"The on-going support of the community means we can work alongside the NHS and Government to make sure we can provide care and support for people with a terminal illness for years to come."

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “The £3.75 million is part of a £75 million boost by government to support hospices across England, the largest investment of its kind to date.

He said: “I’ve regularly met with the Sue Ryder team and know how important Thorpe Hall is to all of us in Peterborough, and I’m hopeful this funding will support some of the essential upgrades it needs to continue delivering the outstanding care it’s known for.

A huge thank you to everyone at Sue Ryder for the incredible work you do.

"I’ll keep working to ensure our local services get the support they deserve.”