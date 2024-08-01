Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pub closed earlier this year after 41 years

The popular Ploughman pub in Werrington is expected to go on the market in the next few weeks.

It is understood that Melbourne Holdings, of Sleaford, the owners of the property, have taken back possession of the public house.

A spokesperson said: “Melbourne Holdings, of Sleaford, took back possession of The Ploughman on July 31.

The Ploughman pub in Werrington, Peterborough

“It is expected that the pub will return to the market soon.”

The Ploughman ceased trading at midnight on January 2 when landlord Andy Simmons shut the community pub’s doors for good after 41 years serving the neighbourhood.

At the time he said: “It was a community pub where people came together. People cared about each other in this pub.”

During that time, The Ploughman had won a host of awards.

And in two separate years, the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) organisation crowned it pub of the year in 2011 and 2014.