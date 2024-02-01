Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A supplier of medical gloves has been given the go ahead to build a multi-million pound European head office development in Peterborough.

The £26 million turnover Supermax Healthcare, based in Titan Drive, Fengate, has secured approval for its new headquarters, offices, production and distribution facility at Kingston Park, in Flaxley Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approval has been granted by Peterborough City Council three years after the company submitted its planning application for a three-storey development featuring 1,306sqm of office space and 4,057sqm for storage and distribution on a 1.14 hectare site.

The image, top, shows how the Supermax Healthcare HQ will appear once completed; managing director Iain Crawford; and staff of Supermax Healthcare at their Fengate premises, below right..

There will also be parking space for 40 cars, six for electric vehicles, four motorcycles and storage for 20 bicycles.

Documents submitted with the application reveal the company, which employs 35 staff, is hoping to create a light industrial manufacturing operation in the future.

The application reveals that the design concept for the headquarters building is based on the principles of Feng Shui with ‘a sculptural solar shading being the most striking element of its appearance’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supermax Healthcare, which is best known for its disposable Aurelia Gloves, was among the first companies across the UK to react to the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) at local hospitals and health centres during the Covid-19 health scare in 2020.

It sent its entire stock of 88.5 million medical gloves, which had been bought by the Government, for use by NHS healthcare workers loaded on 43 heavy goods vehicles.