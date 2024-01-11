Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and Arthur Rank Hospice Charity working to help teenagers at special event

A special event is being held in Peterborough to help young people with life limiting illnesses move from children’s to adult health services

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and Arthur Rank Hospice Charity are working together to hold the event, which is open to families of youngsters too.

The event at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough on Thursday 1 February, between 11am and 2pm, will welcome young people aged 14 years, plus parents and carers, to learn more about the support that is available to them as they navigate the transition from paediatric hospice care to an adult hospice.

As well as having the opportunity to meet with staff from the Sue Ryder hospice and wider healthcare professionals, families will be invited to take part in tabletop activities, enjoy taster complimentary therapy sessions and some light refreshments.

Jane Lines, who works on behalf of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Arthur Rank Hospice and EACH as part of the National Lottery funded project, said: “It can be daunting for young people and their families to consider the move from children to adult hospice care so it’s important we have the opportunity early on to share their concerns and aspirations.

“Through this fun and informal event, we are keen to make sure more people know about the support that is available to them, and to ensure they have all the information they need to take on this next step in their life. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the drop in held by our three Cambridgeshire hospices here in Peterborough.”