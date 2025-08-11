Peterborough's Strongest put on giant show in front of huge crowd in Cathedral Square

The Peterborough Strongest competition took place in the city centre on Saturday, in front of a thousand-strong crowd.

The event was put on by Peterborough Positive as part of a range of activities in the city this summer.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer, Peterborough Positive, said: “We've worked hard over the last two years to perfect Peterborough's Strongest and I'm proud to see how fantastic it's become.

“Cathedral Square drew around a thousand spectators, all of whom were amazed by the physical strength on show and the support competitors had for one another. Credit to Royals Gym who are a pleasure to work with and put together an excellent show.

“We started the day with more than 50 participants at our yoga sessions on the cathedral green, and it was great to see many of them stay for breakfast at our cafes and restaurants and watch the competition.

“These events, like everything we do, are created with one thing in mind and that's to change the negative perception some have about our city centre.

“Next up is our big screen family film event, where we'll be showing Shaun the Sheep, and I'm looking forward to seeing families come to it next Sunday.”

The Winners:

WOMENS

1 Victoria Hookway

2 Eleanor Woodward

3 Cally Gould

BEGINNERS

1 Lewis Smith

2 Michael Briggs

3 Mikel Evans

NOVICE

1 Richard Martin

2 Aaron Throne

3 Matthew Ashton

INTERMEDIATES

1 Alex Bartlett

2 Gareth Bowmar

3 Marius Kuniak

