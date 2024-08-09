Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers vow 'thrilling experience for competitors and spectators'

Peterborough’s Strongest Man competition returns to the city tomorrow (August 10) for the second year in a row – and promises to be bigger and better than before.

The event, which runs from 10am until 5pm in Cathedral Square, has been expanded to include a head-to-head truck pull and free ‘strongest’ activities for children, which will be provided by Vivacity Peterborough.

World Strongman Games athlete Craig Candler will be the competition’s head referee, while PJ Carter, current International Powerlifting League (IPL) Bench Press world number two, will take to the floor as the event’s compere.

Peterborough's Strongest Man contest in the city centre last year

Categories include power stairs, axel press, deadlift and atlas stones.

Competitors will be testing their strength in beginner, novice and intermediate levels with men, women and juniors all taking part.

Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer at Peterborough Positive, which is organising the event in partnership with Royals Gym, said: “We're delighted to be bringing Peterborough's Strongest back to Cathedral Square for its second year.

"The event's expansion showcases our commitment to creating diverse, family-friendly experiences in the city centre and we’re looking forward to an even bigger turnout this time.

“Royals Gym do a magnificent job in assembling their Duellum structure in front of the Guildhall and they attract some of the very best athletes from around the region to take part.

"Peterborough’s Strongest has the potential to grow and become widely recognised as a must-see event in our city.”

Sam Fowler, founder of Royals Gym, said: “Last year’s inaugural event for Peterborough was excellent for all involved.

"Competitors loved the historic backdrop and were grateful for the support from hundreds of spectators and the hospitality from nearby businesses.

"We’re really looking forward to returning and using the event to provide opportunities for athletes to compete at different levels and abilities.

“We run several strongman competitions throughout the year and there’s something special about being able to stage the Peterborough one in the middle of the city centre.

"The addition of our truck pull event is certain to attract a crowd and we’re grateful to Peterborough Positive for linking with Vivacity to provide children with their own fun-themed athletic challenges.”

More details about competition categories, entry information and the full schedule, visit Peterborough Positive here.