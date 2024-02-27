Peterborough's Stephen Dodding misses out on Mastermind final
Peterborough Cathedral tour guide Stephen Dodding has missed out on a place in the final of the world famous Mastermind Quiz show.
Stephen progressed to the semi-final on the back of a performance in the heats which saw him score 29 points, the highest score of anyone in the first round.
On that occasion, he answered questions on medieval cathedrals in England as his specialist subject and scored a perfect round.
For Monday’s semi-final, which was broadcast on BBC Two at 7:30pm, he chose to answer questions on British rock band Genesis between 1967-1977 and scored 11 out of 12.
This saw him sit in second place just one point behind the leader heading into the general knowledge round.
In this round, however, Stephen was only add another nine points to his tally to give him an overall score of 20, good enough for third behind runner-up Rob Jones on 21 and winner George Twigg on 24- who scored a perfect 12 in his specialist subject round on the The Prose Edda, a 13th century Icelandic text composed of Norse Mythology and poetry.
