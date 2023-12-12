Much loved children’s charity highlighted on ‘Skip Art with Community Heart’ campaign launched by BSH Recycling in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough street artist Nathan Murdoch’s has been wowing city residents for several years with his stunning and thought provoking works of art – but his latest project has proved to be more of a challenge – but it has all been in the name of supporting worthwhile causes.

Nathan has created incredible images on walls and subways across Peterborough – but now he has worked with BSH Recycling at Vicarage Farm Road to paint a skip to highlight the work of two charities – Don’t Lose Hope and Little Miracles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don’t Lose Hope are a mental health counselling charity based in Bourne, while Peterborough based Little Miracles support children with disabilities, additional needs and life limiting conditions.

Chris Seggie, MD of BSH skips, Fengate with artist Nathan Murdoch and the charity skips he has painted

Chris Seggie, Managing Director of BSH Recycling said Nathan was ‘the natural choice’ to carry out the work for the scheme. Chris said: “The local communities in Bourne and Peterborough have supported us throughout our business journey and we’re very passionate about giving back in any way that we can. Our skips make the ideal canvas for our community artwork campaign in partnership with Nathan ’Nyces’ Murdoch.

"As a local artist, Nathan was the natural choice, sharing our commitment to serving the local community and building a positive future for the next generation.”

Sophia Wakeman from Little Miracles said: “We are really appreciative of BSH Recycling putting the Little Miracles message on a skip. I went down to witness Nathan from Street Art Hire design and spray paint it; it was rather incredible to watch him in action. It was amazing to meet the BSH Recycling team and learn more about their commitment to the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad