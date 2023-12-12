Peterborough's star street artist latest work goes in a skip - all to help good causes
Peterborough street artist Nathan Murdoch’s has been wowing city residents for several years with his stunning and thought provoking works of art – but his latest project has proved to be more of a challenge – but it has all been in the name of supporting worthwhile causes.
Nathan has created incredible images on walls and subways across Peterborough – but now he has worked with BSH Recycling at Vicarage Farm Road to paint a skip to highlight the work of two charities – Don’t Lose Hope and Little Miracles.
Don’t Lose Hope are a mental health counselling charity based in Bourne, while Peterborough based Little Miracles support children with disabilities, additional needs and life limiting conditions.
Chris Seggie, Managing Director of BSH Recycling said Nathan was ‘the natural choice’ to carry out the work for the scheme. Chris said: “The local communities in Bourne and Peterborough have supported us throughout our business journey and we’re very passionate about giving back in any way that we can. Our skips make the ideal canvas for our community artwork campaign in partnership with Nathan ’Nyces’ Murdoch.
"As a local artist, Nathan was the natural choice, sharing our commitment to serving the local community and building a positive future for the next generation.”
Sophia Wakeman from Little Miracles said: “We are really appreciative of BSH Recycling putting the Little Miracles message on a skip. I went down to witness Nathan from Street Art Hire design and spray paint it; it was rather incredible to watch him in action. It was amazing to meet the BSH Recycling team and learn more about their commitment to the community.”
Dom Brister from Don’t Lose Hope added: “BSH have supported Don’t Lose Hope since our very first skip when we cleared the old bank to build the community cafe and first set of counselling rooms. They continued when we developed the community garden, the gift shop and more recently with the new counselling spaces. Their support and dedication highlights their commitment to a community approach which is hugely appreciated.”