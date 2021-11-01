Tia Lattrice's house in Lady Charlotte Road, Hampton blew the cobwebs off Halloween this year!

Peterborough’s spookiest houses this Halloween

As the city celebrated Halloween last night, we took a look at the best-decorated houses with the spookiest goings on.

By Rosie Boon
Monday, 1st November 2021, 5:13 pm

Residents across the city, lit up the dark last night with some impressive pumpkin displays, floating ghosts, cobwebs draped over their houses and towering 6ft jokers and zombies outside.  Here’s a look at some of the best displays that trick-or-treaters loved.

1.

Trick or treat? Lyn Reed's house was a huge hit in Sawtry.

2.

Giant pumpkins greeted eager trick-or-treaters at Marciel Free's house in Hampton.

3.

Lighting up the Halloween skies in Gunthorpe, Kelly Howles had a ghoulish display in Harper Crescent

4.

Dan Sutton spared no detail even getting their cars in the Halloween spirit.

