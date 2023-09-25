Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A holiday lodge park near Peterborough is celebrating a prestigious award success.

Rockingham Forest Park, in Wansford Road, Wansford, has been named as a winner of the Visit England Rose Award – one of just 100 companies to win the accolade this year.

Kuljit Senth, general manager, said: “Being awarded this Rose Award means so much because none of us who work at Rockingham Forest Park have ever worked in a holiday lodge park.

An aerial view of the Rockingham Forest Park in Wansford, Peterborough, which has just won the Visit England Rose Award.

"All of us from the managing director Ian Sharpe down to our staff have not got any previous experience and yet we were one of just a 100 companies from the many more that are assessed across the country to receive the Rose Award.

"This is given to those establishments that provide exceptional service to their customers.

She added: “Our aim with our guests is for them to feel like they are the first guests at the park and in that lodge. The team works very hard to ensure each stay feels like their first.”

Rockingham Forest Park, which is surrounded by 630 acres of woodland and has 56 lodges and one cottage plus an independently run cafe bar/bistro, welcomed its first guests in May 2021 and employs 12 staff.

One of the 56 lodges available at the Rockingham Forest Park visitor attraction in Wansford, Peterborough.

Kuljit added: “We have always used local businesses for our services and only when that is not possible do we go further afield.”