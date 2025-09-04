Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre widens non-retail offer with opening of sport hub

Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre has broadened its non-retail offer with the opening of a community initiative to empower young people through sport.

The new Roots & Rise hub has opened its doors at Unit 80 on the first floor, between New Look and Primark, with hundreds of visitors welcomed throughout the day.

A highlight was the arrival of Peterborough United players Alex Bass and Sam Hughes and POSH Women’s players Sophie Harris and Niamh Connor to sign autographs and meet fans.

The hub has been created by Peterborough local creative leader Roland from RB7 Art Centre CIC and his team, who have expanded from a smaller unit into this much larger space at Queensgate.

The project has evolved into a dynamic collaboration between The Lions/MAD, Top Yard Boxing, RB7 Art Centre CIC, POSH, and Queensgate.

A spokesperson said the new hub will deliver a diverse programme of activities, including football sessions, mentoring and life skills workshops, creative arts and media projects and boxing sessions.

The aim is to offer a safe and inspiring space where young people can develop skills, build confidence, and find pathways into education, training, and employment.

It is the latest in a growing number of non-retail ventures that have opened recently in the shopping centre as it combats the impact of competition from online buying and rising prices and looks to new ways to attract customers.

Other leisure-led attractions at the centre include the Putt and Play golf centre, the eight screen Odeon Imax cinema, the Imran Khan Boxing Centre and the UNITY community project.

Catherine Lambert, Centre Director at Queensgate, said: “Roots & Rise is more than a new space – it’s a statement about what can be achieved when sport, creativity, and community come together.

"We’re proud to host this project in Queensgate and to support its vision of inspiring young people and reducing barriers to opportunity.

"Seeing Roland and his team grow into this much larger unit shows just how much impact this initiative is already having.”