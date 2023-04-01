Bosses of the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough have announced they are changing the mall’s name to Kingsgate to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

The 40-year-old centre, which was opened by Queen Beatrice of the Netherlands, will drop the ‘Queen’ part of its name and replace it with ‘King’ from today to mark the Coronation which takes place on May 6.

The centre says that all references to ‘Queen’ will be removed from external signage and internal wayfinding as well as from its website, social media and even from the centre’s answer machine message.

A Kingsgate spokesperson said: “All of this is expected to cost a king’s ransom.”

It will also rename the yellow (slightly gold) car park to ‘Camilla Car Park’ and changing the name of Westgate Arcade to Eastgate Arcade is being considered.

Plans are also in place to open a pop-up shop selling Duchy Organic produce, a company which The Prince of Wales set up in 1990, and it’s reported they will serve The King’s favourite recipe - cheesy baked eggs, made with spinach, cherry tomatoes, strong soft cheese, double cream, hard cheese and fresh basil leaves.

How will the Kingsgate Shopping Centre mark its new royal branding?

Invitations have been sent out to King Charles and Queen Camilla to come to Peterborough’s shopping centre in order to officially launch the newly named centre in the coming months.

The visit will include a free round of minigolf at Puttstars as well as lunch at new plant-based restaurant, Ralphy’s in Westgate Arcade.

The spokesperson said: “What a lovely way to celebrate the King’s coronation!

“It’s almost unbelievable that we would change the name from Queensgate to Kingsgate but we thought it would be a fun and fitting way to honour our new monarch.”

A full timescale of changes to the centre will be announced on Monday 3 April together with a special message.

For more information on this event, keep an eye out on Queensgate’s website and social media.

