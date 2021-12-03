Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre helps raise £13,000 for Poppy Appeal

Children placing a poppy during the Remembrance service at the Queensgate shopping centre.

The centre was the venue for a number of fund raisers for this year’s Poppy Appeal as it marked its 100th anniversary.

They culminated with a procession and ceremony inside the shopping centre followed by the unveiling of a spectacular Poppy Sculpture designed by local Artist, Jeni Cairns.

The art installation enabled members of the procession, staff members of Queensgate and the public to buy a paper poppy and place it onto the sculpture, in one of the 1,555 holes which each represented a fallen solider from Peterborough.

Poppies at the Queensgate shopping centre.

The events as well as the work of Royal British Legion volunteers selling poppies on the mall each day helped raise £13,077.

In total, Peterborough has raised £100,000 for the Poppy Appeal.

Mark Broadhead, Queensgate centre director, said: “We are extremely pleased with the amount of funds raised for the Royal British Legion.