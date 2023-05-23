Gladys Elam, believed to be Peterborough’s eldest resident, has passed away aged 106.

Gladys lived in her own home and remained relatively independent throughout her life – before passing away at her home, in Stanground, last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been described by her daughter Carole – who purchased the property next door with her husband Ellis – to help care for her mum as a “unique personality, with a marvellous sense of humour.”

Gladys (right) and her daughter Carole on her 106th birthday.

Carole added: “Mum was an incredible woman. She always had a smile on her face, she was such a fun character and was just marvelous.

"We’ve had plenty of sympathy cards, especially from doctors who have all said that they will miss her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She hardly had a day of illness in her life and it never occurred to her that she might die."

Gladys was born in Leeds during the First World War and came to Peterborough during WWII to work in the Land Army – an organisation created to bring women into the world of agriculture to continue production in place of men that had been called up to the military.

Gladys and husband Bill on holiday.

In doing so, she met her husband Bill and the pair went on to have two children, Carole and Eric and subsequently four grandchildren Shaun, Martin, Tracey and Debbie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair moved to Eye and began working together at Perkins Engines together in the 1960s and went onto spend 65 years together before Bill sadly passed away 15 years ago.

From that point on, Gladys was cared for by her loving daughter Carole, which is believed to be one of the reasons she lived such a long and happy life.

Gladys on holiday in Spain in the 1950s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad