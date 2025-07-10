Peterborough's Oakham Ales is truly making beers while the sun shines

A £500,000 installation of 1,043 solar panels across the roof of the Oakham Ales brewery in Maxwell Road, Woodston, has just been completed.

It means that while many of us swelter as temperatures soar in a new heat wave, the cloudless skies and shining sun have become a new vital ingredient in Oakham’s beer production process.

Its fittingly named new beer, Sun City, will be the first solar power brewed ale to leave the brewery within the next two weeks for pubs and supermarkets across the country.

Former Head Brewer Mark Tetlow, who was the driving force behind this, his last project before retirement, said: “This is a huge step in making Oakham Ales more sustainable.

"We’re delighted to welcome the Electron Green team along to celebrate the installation’s completion by helping us brew Sun City - our first Solar Blonde.”

The new 400 kilowatts system will provide about a third of the site’s total power use.

Mr Tetlow said: “If we increase sales and our overhead costs are lower it is more likely we can create jobs.

“But this is all about making us sustainable and fit for the future.

"It has been difficult for the industry since Covid.

"A lot of my colleagues in other breweries are not there any more. We have managed to come through the other side and I think that is because we produce a product that people want.”

Daniel Green, chief executive and co-founder of Electron Green, said: “Providing a free solar system with ongoing management to Oakham Ales has allowed it to cut its carbon footprint and energy costs in one glorious swoop.

"We’re here to provide businesses with flexibility in how they manage and pay for electricity.

"As energy demands are expected to rise by 50% over the next decade, businesses need confidence in their energy supply and greater control over their costs.”

How has the new solar system been funded?

The installation has not cost Oakham Ales anything.

Solar installation company Electron Green owns the new system and it only gets paid for the electricity it produces.

This means Electron Green installs the best equipment and manages it to ensure it is working efficiently 100 per cent of the time.

How big is the solar system?

The new system is large enough to power between 130-160 UK homes each year.

In the first year, the brewery is expecting to save nearly £11,000

Over 25 years, it is forecast the company will save more than £550,000.

The system will still generate electricity during the winter. It is likely the company will consider installing storage batteries to capture all the energy.

Tell more more about that new solar ale, Sun City:

Sun City is a 3.7% blonde ale featuring some charismatic New Zealand hops, Nelson Sauvin and Nectaron.

It will have tropical, gooseberry and citrus flavours with a herbal backnote.

The August seasonal special will be available on cask and the Oakham sales team are already taking orders.

