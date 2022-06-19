Peterborough's NHS Trust congratulates two staff members shortlisted for 2022 NHS Parliamentary Awards

NHS award winners Lauren Woods (left) and Celia Kendrick (right)

Peterborough’s NHS Trust has celebrated two members of staff being recognised in the 2022 NHS Parliamentary Awards.

The NHS Parliamentary Awards were launched in 2018 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS. The awards recognise the outstanding contribution of staff, volunteers and others working in the health and care sector.

Celia Kendrick head of resilience and emergency preparedness at North West Anglia NHS Foundation, took the regional winner’s award for the ‘lifetime achievement’ category.

Celia Kendrick

Lauren Woods, who works as a nursing associate at Peterborough City Hospital, was named regional winner in the ‘rising star’ category.

Jo Bennis, chief nurse North West Anglia NHS Foundation, said: “To have not just one, but two of our staff members to be recognised in these prestigious awards makes us feel incredibly proud.

“For me personally, I have worked with both of these individuals and they are each incredible in their own right. We are thrilled they are the regional winners and will keep everything crossed that they achieve further success in the national NHS Parliamentary Awards that are being held on July 6.”

Celia has worked for the NHS for 43 years. She began her career as a student nurse, before working in the emergency department – a department she helped to relocate from the old District Hospital, on Thorpe Road, to the new Peterborough City Hospital.

Lauren Woods

Lauren has held a variety of roles within the NHS Trust, including a catering assistant, housekeeper and healthcare assistance, before moving to her current role.

She launched a campaign focussing on teamwork and the equal contributions everyone in the NHS makes to providing outstanding care across its hospitals.

Lauren’s ‘I’m not just’ campaign set out to remind her colleagues of how vital each role within a hospital is in providing high quality care and a positive experience for its patients and visitors.