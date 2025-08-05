Peterborough's new film office ‘already bringing in income’ as number of productions lined up for city

Peterborough City Council’s new film office is already making money according to the authority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peterborough Film Office was set up by the council in January this year in a bid to attract more TV and film productions to the city.

It aims to promote filming locations and venues across Peterborough, such as the Lido and Central Park, and also help signpost potential producers and site managers towards other non-council owned locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mohammed Jamil, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and corporate governance, said the film office had already brought in income which otherwise may not have been received.

Peterborough Lido has been named as a potential location for filming of Apple TV series Slow Horses

He said: “We’re pleased to share recent developments from our film office, which has already brought income in, through four true crime documentaries and the life of award-winning Peterborough artist Rene Matic.

“The film office has also been established in conjunction with Adventures in Time and Space, the unofficial Dr Who exhibition which has now sold more than 9,000 tickets.

“We also plan to have the Hammer Horror exhibition in autumn/winter, which we are hoping will be popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As before, we have not employed any extra staff or resources on this, and this is income which we may not have previously received.”

Cllr Jamil also confirmed that the council had received “a number of enquiries” for upcoming films and productions and said he would share more details when able to.

Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Dennis Jones said in January that the Apple TV series Slow Horses – starring Oscar winning actor Gary Oldman – would be filming scenes at Peterborough Lido for an upcoming season.

However, the council did not confirm when asked if this had or was still going to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous production locations in the city include Nene Valley Railway, which saw Goldeneye and Octopussy filmed in the 80s and 90s, and a number of villages in the surrounding area.

When announcing the creation of the film office earlier this year, Cllr Jones said: “We have beautiful locations across the city that we should be using, and this will be a way of containing that information in one portal that showcases what we have to offer.”

New social media channels were set up for the film office as well as a dedicated section of the existing council website with information about utilities, parking and a code of conduct for potential production companies for movies, television productions and YouTube influencers.

The office is administered by existing council staff at Sand Martin House.

Those with enquiries about filming in Peterborough are encouraged to contact [email protected].