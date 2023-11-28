Mini-golf centre was £2.6 million investment

Mini golf entertainment centre Puttstars is teeing up a birthday gift for anyone who shares the same anniversary as the Peterborough venue.

Puttstars in the Queensgate Shopping Centre is celebrating its first anniversary on November 30.

Now, for one day only, it is offering a free round of golf to those mini-golf fans who were born on November 30 in any year.

Lewis Johnson, centre manager, said: “We’re offering a ‘tee-rific’ birthday experience with a free game on one of our three fun filled nine-hole courses.”

The offer, which is open to all ages, can be claimed on the day by simply bringing a valid ID as proof of the birthday boy or girl’s date of birth.

“To help spread the birthday cheer, all guests booked to play will be offered a complimentary slice of cake on entry, on a first come first serve basis.

Lewis said: “We're excited to celebrate our first year of providing fantastic mini-golf experiences to the Peterborough community and are inviting anyone who shares the same birthday to enjoy a special present on us.

"This is our way of saying 'thank you' to our wonderful guests who have made our first year so memorable.

“We're looking forward to many more years of creating special moments and unforgettable fun for families and friends."

Puttstars is located on the second and third floors of the Queensgate centre and offers a mini-golf experience with three fun filled nine-hole courses, The Rookie, The Enthusiast and The Master, each with a different level of difficulty.

Scoring is done online through your mobile using QR codes.

1 . Puttstars in Peterborough. Staff at the Puttstars mini golf centre at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough celebrate its first anniversary Photo: J Hordle / INhouse images Photo Sales

2 . Puttstars in Peterborough. Puttstars manager Lewis Johnson marks the first anniversary of the mini golf centre at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough. Photo: J Hordle / INhouse images Photo Sales

3 . Puttstars in Peterborough. Puttstars mini golf centre at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough is celebrating its first anniversary Photo: J Hordle / INhouse images Photo Sales

4 . Puttstars in Peterborough. Staff and centre manager, Lewis Johnson, celebrate the first anniversary of mini golf centre Puttstars at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough. Photo: J Hordle / INhouse images Photo Sales