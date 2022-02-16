Peterborough’s Lithuanian community hold special celebration for country’s Independence Day

The Baltic nation celebrated its State Restoration Day on February 16 to mark the date in 1918 when the twenty members of the Council of Lithuania signed to Act of Independence. This declared Lithuania a sovereign democratic state, with the capital city Vilnius, following annexation by both the Russian and German empires.

This year is the 104th anniversary and to celebrate, residents from the estimated 10,000 strong Lithuanian community in Peterborough gathered at Parnwell Community Centre on Saturday (February 13).

Raimonda Gečaite and Tadas Grigaitis hosted the event, which was full of dance, songs, sharing memories and laughter.

The theme of the event was ‘Three colours in our heart,’ with the colours being the three on the Lithuanian flag- yellow, green and red. These colours dominated in decorations and children were encouraged to make national flag and other symbols of Lithuania and write a message to people in Lithuania. There was also a large map of Lithuania for everyone to identify and mark their home town.

Tadas Kubilius, a diplomat from the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in the United Kingdom, presented symbolic gifts of gratitude to the organizers of the event and the folk dance group Raskila for keeping traditions. He called for further work, stressing the importance of promoting bilingualism in the younger generation.

Realizing that being Lithuanian means not only speaking Lithuanian but also knowing the history of Lithuania, which many in the community consider so lacking in the UK, Marius Vainauskas, chairman of the Peterborough Lithuanian community, reminded those in attendance of what the February 16 Act was and how important it was to Lithuania.

Raskila performed traditional Lithuanian dances, a Presto band and children Ema Gataveckaitė (9), Greta Grinevičiūtė (13) and Gabrielius Džiugis (8) from Elliermar entertainment sang traditional songs.

At the end there was a traditional quiz to check everyone’s knowledge about their native country. The winners were awarded prizes, sponsored by JB designs.

The organisers said: “We would like to thanks Balloons in Time, Easi print, GP print and Malkolm & Sue’s print shop for their generous support.

“We are not born national or civic. We each cultivate nationality and citizenship throughout our lives. From an early age we observe parents and grandparents, observe loved ones and the environment. We watch the rotating world and the spinning ballroom. We observe and drink into ourselves every move. Every sound of nationality, every colour, the preservation of which is very fragile when living far from the homeland.”

1. Peterborough's Lithuanian community celebrate State Restoration Day. Photo: Vitale Soul Photography. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Peterborough's Lithuanian community celebrate State Restoration Day. Photo: Vitale Soul Photography. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. The map for residents to mark thier hometowns in Lithuania. Photo: Vitale Soul Photography. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales