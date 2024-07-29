The least expensive streets to buy a home on in Peterborough have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers released the data after they tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Peterborough postcodes.

Some of the cheapest streets include London Road, where 3 properties sold for an average of £40,200, Homenene House, where 10 properties sold for an average of £48,250 and Heritage Court, where 8 properties sold for an average of £50,875.

