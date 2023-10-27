Peterborough's Junior Parkrun celebrates six 'runderful' years at Central Park
Six run-derful years were celebrated by children and volunteers at Central Park on Sunday.
More than 1,400 young people have taken part in the junior parkrun event at the park in Peterborough city centre since it was launched in 2017.
And on Sunday, 53 parkrunners and 18 volunteers were joined by spectators and family members as the sixth anniversary was celebrated at the 227th event to have taken place at Central Park.
Co-event directors Duncan Jackson and Raeanne Elliott said: "It was fantastic to celebrate six years of junior parkrun at Central Park on Sunday! Hundreds of children have enjoyed taking part in the event over the years, and it's been lovely to see them all getting active in the outdoors every weekend.
"On Sunday, we even had a couple of runners, Natty and Flo, taking part who had run in the very first event all those years ago, as well as George and Jessica, who also ran that day but have since gone on to volunteer with us as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award.
"A huge thank you must go to all the volunteers who have helped out over the years, without their support every week, we simply could not put the event on."
Junior parkrun is a completely free 2km running and walking event for children aged between four and 14 that takes place at locations across the world every Sunday morning. The event at Central Park begins at 9am every week. For more information on taking part or volunteering, visit parkrun.org.uk/centralpark-juniors