Appointment is part of growth drive

​The education business running Peterborough College has just announced a senior appointment.

​The Inspire Education Group, which is also responsible for University Centre Peterborough and Stamford College, has named Julia Bates as its new Chief Curriculum Officer to enhance the organisation’s growth strategy.

Julia, who was previously Deputy Principal Curriculum and Strategic Partnerships at East Coast College, will focus on the needs of students and the evolving skills needs of employers.

Julia Bates, the new chief curriculum officer for the Inspire Education Group

She said, “I’m thrilled to join Inspire Education Group.

"The group’s commitment to quality, inclusivity and meeting diverse stakeholder needs strongly aligns with my own values.

“I’m eager to leverage my experience to ensure our curriculum is future-focussed, accessible to all and meeting the needs of students and stakeholders alike. I look forward to collaborating with the team and our partners, driving success for all.”

David Pennell, IEG’s chair of governors, said: “This role is absolutely paramount in today's educational landscape, ensuring our curriculum is current and engaging.

"Julia's proven track record and innovative approach make her the perfect person to lead this critical charge and actively shape our curriculum of the future.”

Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of Inspire Education Group, said: “As we continue to strive for excellence in all we do, Julia's vision and leadership promises to inspire significant growth.

"We are proud to have such a diverse portfolio of activity at IEG which is not only of high quality, but which makes an important contribution to the employers and communities we serve.

"As the Group continues to go from strength to strength Julia joins us at an exciting time, and we offer her a warm welcome, and look forward to the positive impact she will bring to Inspire Education Group. “