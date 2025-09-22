Peterborough’s historic Pizza Express building to undergo first phase of repairs

The first phase of repair works on a historic Peterborough building have been given the go ahead.

The building at 8 Cathedral Square in the city centre, currently occupied by Pizza Express, was constructed in the early 20th century and has been Grade II listed since 1973.

Pizza Express (Restaurants) Limited submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council earlier this year to carry out repair and maintenance work on the property.

City council planners approved the first phase of the works on September 19, which will include remedial works to the side and rear of the exterior of the premises.

Planning documents stated: “The intention is to put the premises back into a state of good and substantial repair that is in keeping with the character of the premises that would have existed at the date of the commencement of the Conservation Area in 1969 and at the date of the listing in 1973.”

Further remedial works are planned for the ornate frontage facing Cathedral Square as part of the second phase, with interior works to take place during the third phase.

Plans for the works came after it was identified that Pizza Express had ‘not acted sufficiently’ since October 2007 to conserve, repair, maintain and decorate the premises as required by the terms of its occupational lease.

The building’s frontage features five painted statues of various historical figures, including: Aethelwold Bishop of Winchester, King Peada of Mercia, Henry VIII, Prince Rupert and the Earl of Essex.

Pizza Express has been a feature of Cathedral Square in Peterborough for more than a decade.

The company was founded in 1965 by Peterborough resident Peter Boizot MBE, who was an entrepreneur, restaurateur, politician, art collector and philanthropist.

Mr Boizot was locally renowned as ‘Mr Peterborough’ because of the work and funds that he put back into his home town.