Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Company is celebrating 15th anniversary

​An innovative Peterborough company is making the parts that keep Formula 1 race teams Mercedes and Aston Martin firmly on the track.​

Codem Composites Group, based in Southgate Way, Orton Southgate, is using its specialist processes to make light-weight carbon fibre parts for the elite racing cars driven by stars of the track such as Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the kudos that comes with working with the giants of Formula 1 brings a challenge.

From, left Bob West, production manager, Rochelle Helliwell, business development manager, Sharon Hewison, operations director and Lee Churchill, supply chain manager

Managing director Kevin Doherty said: “It can tend to make Mondays a bit of a panic.

"Damage can be caused to the cars during the racing.

"And the F1 teams will be on the phone to us first thing Monday asking for replacement parts which have to be ready for collection in time for the next race."

F1 is also racing to be net zero target by 2030 which has led Codem to search for more environmentally friendly materials to use in its processes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the company’s link with Formula 1 is also helping it attract new recruits.

Mr Doherty: “We make most of the parts that people can see on TV when the cars are in the pits. Our staff can even spot the parts which they’ve made.”

Codem’s expertise in the design and manufacture of carbon fibre components is also attractive to the defence and space industry.

The company recently secured a multi-million pound contract with NATO to make the lightweight parts for telecommunications equipment for troops in Poland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Doherty said: “It is a 10 year project worth £1 million a year. It’s hugely significant to us in the planning of our production.”

Its materials are being used in space through the development of satellite communications.

Codem, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a special celebration in Peterborough Cathedral in September for the company’s 35 members of staff, their families and customers, expanded into the three-storey factory in Peterborough five years ago.

It had previously been based in Sawtry but following a growth in demand for its products was forced to relocate to larger premises and increase staff numbers.

Mr Doherty said: “The growth of the business is increasing rapidly.