Peterborough's Green Party announce candidate for next general election

The Green Party in Peterborough have announced who their candidate will be in the next general election.

Nicola Day – currently a city councillor representing the Orton Waterville Ward in Peterborough – will stand at the next election.

She said: “I am extremely concerned for the most vulnerable in our city right now. With the huge hike in energy bills and rising food prices many people are suffering and are worried about turning on their heating. An inadequately heated house in winter can cause misery, dampness and ill-health.

Peterborough City Councillor Green party leader and election candidate Nicola Day

"The Green party wants to see a windfall tax imposed on energy companies, which will be used to make our homes warmer and lead to energy bills being set back to October 2021 levels. We want to ensure energy companies are put back into the hands of the public through public ownership. I welcome the local community hubs which have been created by the council to offer warmth, support and advice. However, energy should be a right, and there is far more the government should be doing to make sure we are not freezing in our homes.

“I want to see Peterborough thrive. We have some fantastic cultural assets like the cathedral, museum, art gallery and Flag Fen. We should make the most out of these places and ensure they are accessible to everyone. Our arts and history should be cared for and cherished. All areas of the city centre should be accessible for those with disabilities. The city centre should be an inviting and safe space for families to visit at all times.

“Economically Peterborough will not succeed on the old models of growth. Those models are tired and outdated. We should aspire to become one of the first cities to decarbonise and roll out a net zero carbon technology.”