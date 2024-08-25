Peterborough's Great Eastern Run is officially launched - with less than two months to go before the half marathon

Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run was officially launched at the grandest setting in the city – with the historic cathedral set in the background.

There are less than two months to go before the half marathon – and the Anna’s Hope Fun Run – start in Peterborough, and many of the thousands set to take part are well into their training efforts already.

The half marathon, which is sponsored by AEPG, will take place on Sunday, October 13.

The 5K Fun Run will begin first at 9am, with the Half Marathon runners beginning at 10.30am.

A bespoke medal, and goodie bag will be available to all runners. Chip Timing is in operation on the Half Marathon, and 5K distances.

The main race will start and finish at the Embankment as per previous years – and take in the usual route around Peterborough City Centre.

Registration for the event is still open – for more information, visit https://www.greateastern.run/

As the countdown continues, we take a look back at some of the best pictures from the run in recent years.

1 . Great Eastern Run The launch of the Great Eastern Run 2024 at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Great Eastern Run The start of last year's race Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Great Eastern Run Olympic legend Jason Kenny started - and took part in - the run last year Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Great Eastern Run The is always a great reception for athletes when they finish the race Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales