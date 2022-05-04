Flag Fen in Peterborough will be getting a new Iron Age roundhouse.

Flag Fen Archaeological Park in Peterborough will begin the construction of a new Iron Age roundhouse this month.

Funding for the project was been provided by The Arts Council Museums and Schools project and The Francis and Maisie Pryor Charitable Trust.

The build will be led by archaeology expert David Freeman, who specialises in late Iron Age roundhouses. He will use his vast experience to teach groups of local volunteers, students and Peterborough’s Young Archaeologists Club some traditional heritage skills, replicating an actual roundhouse that was found near the Flag Fen site.

The reconstruction of this Iron Age roundhouse will enhance the visitor and education experience at this internationally significant archaeological site. Visitors will also be invited to have a go at using traditional building methods and learn more about the Iron Age in a fun way.

Flag Fen’s Deputy General Manager David Savory said: “This is a hugely exciting project that we have been planning for some time. It is an amazing opportunity for the local community to get involved and bring a part of Peterborough’s heritage back to life for future generations.”

Flag Fen founder, Professor Francis Pryor, who is a great supporter of the project, said: “I am so pleased that the team are regenerating Flag Fen. It is a place that will always be dear to me and I am pleased to offer my continued support.”