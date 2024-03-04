The first female Bishop of Peterborough has been installed at a special service at Peterborough Cathedral.

The service to install the 39th Bishop of Peterborough took place on Sunday (March 3).

The service, which was attended by representatives from the 378 churches and 103 church schools of the Diocese, alongside Diocesan staff, civic leaders, representatives from other faiths and denominations and Bishop Debbie’s friends and family marks the beginning of Bishop Debbie’s public ministry in the Diocese.

Her appointment was first announced in September 2023.

The service began with Bishop Debbie taking part in the traditional knocking on the door of the Cathedral with her Crozier before being admitted entry by children from the city'#s church schools.

The service also included formal oaths and declarations alongside personally chosen songs, hymns, anthems and readings.

Bishop Debbie also symbolically took up the Diocesan Crozier, which was laid down by Bishop Donald at his farewell service last year, representing her taking on the spiritual oversight of the Diocese and the Cure of Souls, or the care of all people in the Diocese, of all faiths and none.

Music was performed by the City Praise worship band, the choir from All Saints School in Kingsthorpe, and the Cathedral Junior & Senior Choirs and organists. The Cathedral Bellringers rang at a quarter peal, which is done to mark special occasions.

