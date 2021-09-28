Peterborough’s Dogsthorpe Pharmacy sold in deal worth about £500,000

Dogsthorpe Pharmacy.

The Dogsthorpe Pharmacy, in Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe, has been bought by Rotherham-based LNS Healthcare after being put on the market with a price tag of £500,000.

The business has been sold by O A Edwards to allow the company to concentrate on the running of a separate pharmacy in Yaxley.

The exact amount paid for the Dogsthorpe Pharmacy has not been disclosed.

An announcement by the directors of O A Edwards stated: “We are delighted with the sale to LNS Healthcare and feel confident that the community of Dogsthorpe will continue to be well served in their capable hands.”

Dogsthorpe Pharmacy dispenses an average of 5,488 items per month and benefits from a nearby health centre, which is in the process of growing its patient numbers.

Mark Page, director at Christie & Co, which handled the sale, said: “Demand for quality pharmacies in Cambridgeshire has increased since the pandemic, in part due to the amazing service that the sector has continued to deliver over the past 18 months.