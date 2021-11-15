Peterborough’s Cross Keys Homes retains regulator’s highest rating

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes. ENGEMN00120130529145630

Cross Keys Homes, based in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, was graded as V1 for financial viability and G1 for governance by the Regulator of Social Housing during a recent assessment.

Claire Higgins, the association’s chief executive, said: “I am very proud that we have retained this rating despite all the challenges of the last couple of years.

“It highlights that we are a sound business for our investors and stakeholders and gives them the confidence in our business approach to risk.

“It really is down to the hard work and talent of our employees, and their commitment to getting it right for our residents.”

The association says that during the Covid-19 crisis it adapted and focused on the welfare of its resident and employees.

It created a Be Kind fund that ring fenced £1.2 million to support residents through the worst of lockdown, enabling them to purchase white goods, laptops for home-schooling and household items for those moving from short stay accommodation into their permanent homes.

It started delivering food and medicines and adapting the support it offers to the most vulnerable to be done in safe way.

The association also built 290 homes and a further 35 through its joint venture, Medesham Homes, and plans to build 500 affordable homes for shared ownership and rent each year.