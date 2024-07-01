Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New device is available on NHS from today

​A Peterborough based medical devices supplier is at the heart of a new invention to bring comfort to thousands of people.

​Coloplast, which has offices and a distribution centre in Peterborough, has been a focal point in the development of a hi-tech device that is expected to ease the anxieties of people living with a stoma.

Called Heylo, it is the world’s first digital leakage notification system for people living with a stoma.

A patient living with a stoma applies the new Heylo

And from today (July 1) Heylo is available through the NHS for people living with a stoma, following consultation with their stoma nurse.

It is estimated that about 105,000 (1 in 625) people in the UK wear a stoma bag of some type.

Adrian Summerson, head of marketing for Heylo, said: “We understand that life with a stoma is not always easy.

"With the launch of Heylo in the UK, the first country where it is available, we are aiming to provide both an innovative solution and reassurance to the people who need it most.

The new Heylo device created to provide an early warning of leakages for people living with a stoma

"As a totally new product, we will be working closely with NHS Clinical Nurse Specialists to establish its best use in practice.”

For people living with a stoma, leakage remains the biggest challenge.

As 92 per cent of people worry about leakage and find it is an issue that profoundly impacts their physical and mental well-being.

Some 54 per cent are unable to sleep, 37 per cent feel like they’re not in control and 30 per cent are limited in their work.

Heylo is the first-of-its-kind in digital stoma care, allowing users to track potential leakages, reducing anxiety, and helping them feel reassured, comfortable and in control.

Yvette, Patient Ambassador, said: “What people don’t realise about living with a stoma is that it means constantly having to think about your stoma.

"Always having to notice if that feeling, or noise will be a sign that a leak is going onto your clothes.

"I know people who will put the brakes on their life just because the fear of a public leak is more than they can bear. “I have felt so much more secure in the knowledge that Heylo is monitoring things, so I don’t have to."

Heylo can be used under most ostomy baseplates and works via a sensor layer that connects to the user’s smartphone via Bluetooth and an app.

The individual simply attaches Heylo under their current stoma product as normal and then will be notified on their smartphone if there is a problem.

Users can also discreetly open the app and check the leakage status whenever they feel the need for reassurance.

Heylo can reduce leakage incidents onto clothes by 82 per cent and reduce the fear of leakage in daily life, which has led to significant improvements in quality of life.

A spokesperson said: “The UK team at Coloplast in Peterborough has been integral in bringing together both specialist nurses and potential users, to ensure that Heylo is being developed in line with the needs for the UK.

"It means that for the last seven years, Coloplast have seen Heylo evolve constantly through various prototypes to become the Heylo it is today.