Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pool was not able to open to the public at all during the summer holidays last year.

The paddling pool in Central Park will re-open in July.

The opening has been pushed back two months after it normally would open for summer to allow the council to ensure that the pool can be “opened consistently during the core summer months of July and August.”

The pool will reopen from July 2- several weeks before the school summer holidays- from 10am to 6pm Tuesdays to Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The paddling pool at Central Park.

The pool has been dogged by issues over the past couple of years, which has seen it forced to close during peak periods, this includes a broken pump, faulty systems as well as the discovery of Legionella last year.

The pool was not able to open throughout the summer holidays in 2023.