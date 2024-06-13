Peterborough's Central Park paddling pool set to re-open two months behind schedule
The paddling pool in Central Park will re-open in July.
The opening has been pushed back two months after it normally would open for summer to allow the council to ensure that the pool can be “opened consistently during the core summer months of July and August.”
The pool will reopen from July 2- several weeks before the school summer holidays- from 10am to 6pm Tuesdays to Sundays.
The pool has been dogged by issues over the past couple of years, which has seen it forced to close during peak periods, this includes a broken pump, faulty systems as well as the discovery of Legionella last year.
The pool was not able to open throughout the summer holidays in 2023.
The council has also confirmed that Bretton Water Park will re-open to the public on July 9 and operate on the same schedule.