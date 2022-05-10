Peterborough’s BBC The Apprentice winner has launched a new podcast to share his success secrets with other business owners.

Joseph Valente (33) who won the reality TV show in 20i15, has recorded his The Trade Mastermind; Trade Secrets podcast.

Mr Valente, who runs his own business mentoring company, Trade Mastermind, which helps one-man bands, sole traders and small and medium sized enterprises in the construction industry to grow their business, said the podcast had already reached number two in the Apple iTunes.

Former Apprentice winner Joseph Valente launching his new construction business venture at Brighthouse Business Hub, Orton Southgate

The first podcast also featured guest star business mogul and plumbing expert Charlie Mullins.

Mr Valente said: “I really hope to get Lord Sugar on the podcast.

He added: “I think he would be an incredible fit for the industry and everyone listening.”

Securing the services of Lord Sugar would be a remarkable achievement.

Lord Alan Sugar (left) with Apprentice candidate, Joseph Valente, after winning the BBC reality show in 2015. Now Mr Valente says he hopes to get Lord Sugar to be a guest on his new podcast series.

When Mr Valente won The Apprentice he received a £250,000 investment from the business tycoon and a 50/50 business partnership.

The pairing seemed to end abruptly two years later with Lord Sugar divesting himself of his interest in ImpraGas, the business, based on the Eagle Business Park, in Yaxley, that he owned jointly with Mr Valente.

At the time, Mr Valente said: “The split is amicable and we have both left on very good terms and believe this is best for the business.”