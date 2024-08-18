Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Help on hand to stay within law

A recruitment company in Peterborough is hosting an online meeting to examine the correct use of social media at work. ​

Anne Corder Recruitment (ACR) has invited a legal expert to address the need to ensure social media social media policy keeps pace with business practice.

The event is part of ACR’s virtual Lunch & Learn sessions and will take place on September 4 from 10am.

Guest speaker will be Katie Bowen Nicholas of Hegarty Solicitors who will say that employers and HR professionals should be urged to review their social networking policies to avoid falling foul of the law, particularly with more roles requiring the use of social media as an integral part of the job.

Katie said: “The use of social media is now deeply integrated in many employees’ job roles and duties, such as for promotion and marketing, recruitment and communication purposes.

“Due to this, it’s important for a business’s social media policy to reflect how social media is used throughout the company and that it is kept up to date consistently.

"Adopting a comprehensive social media policy will allow you to establish clear standards of good practice.

“Now cyber-bullying, offensive comments on Twitter and inappropriate use of Facebook are hitting the headlines regularly, which in turn is seeing the courts introduce laws for situations you could never have imagined not so long ago.”

To register your interest in the event visit https://annecorder.co.uk/