Business plans to double in size

​A homes builder in Peterborough has announced a top appointment as the business seeks to double in size over the next three years.

​Jon Cook has just been named as the group managing director for Allison Homes, based in Cygnet Road, Hampton.

In his new role, Mr Cook will oversee the company’s operational and commercial activities, which will include its drive to double the size of the business over the next three years.

His appointment comes after a 40-year long career in housing, across a variety of senior roles, including as managing director at Crest Nicholson, commercial and technical director at CALA Homes, and most recently as chief executive officer at Places for People Developments.

He joins Allison at a period of renewed growth.

Last year the firm completed more than 600 homes – 13 percent up on the previous year, and secured a 34 percent increase in the number of affordable homes delivered.

Mr Cook said: “It’s the Allison growth trajectory that excites me the most.

"This is an exciting company, buzzing with ambition and smart people.”

John Anderson, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Jon has a strong track record of success and a clear management style that focuses on creating strong teams that can seize opportunities and solve problems together.

“With the full backing of our principal investor, we have a clear growth strategy in place, and Jon’s experience will be vital to helping us deliver this. His vast experience across the industry will take us to the next level of operational excellence.”